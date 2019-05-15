Authorities seek leads in 2001 murder of Memphis postal worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities said Wednesday that investigators had recently developed new leads in a 2001 murder, and family members pleaded for the public's help in solving the case.

Larry Vinson, 55 at the time of his death, was a truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service when he was killed Jan. 2, 2001 at a postal facility on Winchester.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said investigators had recently developed the new leads in the robbery and homicide thanks to DNA technology.

"We're close. We're focusing in," he said.

"All we want is closure. Especially for our mother who passed away seven years ago without what she had prayed for, which was the answer to our father's death," Vinson's daughter, Tammy Cuin, said.

Cuin's mother eventually lost her battle to cancer without ever learning who took her caretaker and best friend away from her.

"I can only pray that one day someone comes forward with the information on our father's case."

Investigator's say no tip is too small.

"For almost 19 years someone has gotten away with this, and that is inexcusable," District Attorney Amy Weirich said.

A reward up to $100,000 is offered for information. Contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the U.S Postal Inspection Service.