Woman indicted in Britney Allgood stabbing case charged in another violent attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman indicted in the violent stabbing death of Britney Allgood has been charged in connection to another violent attack on a mother and daughter that involved a baseball bat.

On March 12, a woman called police saying that her daughter had been involved in a fight with another female in the 1000 block of Parkrose. During the altercation, the woman said her daughter was attacked by the other individual with a silver steel bat.

When the mother attempted to intervene, the attacker turned her attention away from the daughter and began attacking her.

That's when the mother said another person on the scene, Bianca Sims, joined in, beating her with another bat.

The mother was treated for an injury to her hand while the daughter sustained minor injuries.

Both victims were able to identify Sims as one of the attackers, police said.

She was arrested on Monday and charged with felony aggravated assault.

This is not the first time Sims has been in trouble with the law.

In October 2018, she was indicted on aggravated assault and tampering with evidence related to the stabbing death of Britney Allgood. Allgood and Sims were involved in a fight that was caught on video at a Hickory Hill intersection on July 5.

In one of the videos, a woman can be seen with a knife in her hand. There’s also a baby taken from a car near the chaos at one point.

Allgood later died at a hospital of injuries from being stabbed in that fight.

Police at the time said charges would not be filed against the woman who allegedly stabbed Allgood, because it was in self-defense. They later indicted her on charges. Court documents state that Sims assaulted Allgood with a motor vehicle, and later deleted her cell phone call history and Facetime history with Allgood when she knew an investigation was happening in the days following Allgood's death.

Sims was released on $30,000 bond last year.

All the violence with no resolution makes Rebecca Allgood, Britney Allgood's mother, sick to her stomach.

“To know that the murderer that did this to our baby is walking around laughing, mocking and joking about it, that's the hard part to deal with."

She says her daughter's memory lives on despite it's tragic and abrupt end.

“She was a great child, had no problems, worked hard, went to school, graduated and moved on to bigger and better things. She just got caught up in the wrong situation."