Woman accused of ramming car with kids inside while attacking their mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing a list of charges after police say she purposely rammed a car with four children inside.

She said Jasmine Thomas was waiting for her outside Oakhaven Elementary when she went to pick up several of her children. Thomas, who she knows through a man they've both had a relationship with, approached her and began throwing things at her vehicle, she said.

The victim, a mother of four who did not want to be identified, was still shaken up Tuesday, a day after the attack.

The mother drove away, but said Thomas followed her to a nearby home.

As the victim was getting out of her vehicle, she says Thomas came at her car with a four-way lug wrench. The victim grabbed it, threw it to the side, then the fight turned physical and potentially very dangerous.

She says Thomas got in her vehicle, tried to hit her, then hit her parked car with her 1-year-old, 6-year-old, 7-year-old and 9-year-old children inside.

"And then, when she hit my car, she backed up and tried to hit me in the middle of the street," the woman said.

Thomas left, later returning with more people, before police arrived.

The victim said she's not exactly sure why Thomas was mad, but she's now torn — she's upset her children's lives were put in danger, but sad that Thomas, who she says is a good mother, is now in serious trouble.

"For this to happen, it's crazy. That's a hurtful feeling to be away from your kids. Especially when they're little," she said. "I just want peace with her and her baby because I'm going to accept that child no matter what. Because if I love that father, I'm going to accept that child."

Thomas is looking at five counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.