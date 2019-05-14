Woman accused of killing pastor waives court hearing; case goes to grand jury

May 14, 2019

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. —  The woman accused of killing Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Pastor Brodes Perry waived a preliminary hearing in a Collierville court Tuesday.

Latoshia Daniels' case will now go to the Shelby County grand jury. That means it could be months before she's back in court.

Her attorney, Leslie Ballin, said the decision was made after a discussion with prosecution, but would not say why.

He said it was his understanding that Perry's wife, who was injured in the shooting but survived, was ready to testify, but she did not Tuesday.

There were plenty of tears as Daniels stood before the judge. Ballin says she has a lot of support, "a lot more than some of my other clients."

