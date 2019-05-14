Allie Prescott named U of M interim athletic director as Tom Bowen steps down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen has stepped down, the university announced in a press release Tuesday morning.

Allie Prescott, former president and general manager of the Memphis Redbirds from 1997-2001, was named interim athletic director. Prescott graduated from the university in 1969 and has played a major role with the school and the city for decades.

Bowen said he was pursuing a new career opportunity after seven years as athletic director at the U of M.

“I know that the athletic program here at the University of Memphis will continue to achieve great success both in the classroom and on the fields and courts of competition. It has been my privilege to serve this University," he said.

Bowen’s seven years as athletic director saw growth in facilities, fundraising and success on and off the playing field, the university said.

“I greatly appreciate Tom’s service in leading the athletic department,” U of M President M. David Rudd said. “We have been successful both in the classroom and on the playing field and have grown significantly under Tom’s leadership. I wish Tom the best of luck in the future.”

Prescott made it clear in a press conference Tuesday that he was all-in on the Tigers.

“Barbara and I have continued to be big supporters of this university," Prescott said. "We are season ticket holders for Tiger men’s basketball and Coach Norvell’s football team, and we do love Tiger athletics, again a reason for the humility that I stand with before you today.”

The school's search for a new permanent AD begins immediately, and with both Tiger basketball and football in good places, the hire is sure to be crucial moving forward.