Two Mississippi women killed in fatal Germantown wreck

Posted 2:57 pm, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, May 15, 2019

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A crash involving two vehicles on Poplar Avenue east of Kimbrough Road left two people dead and one person critically injured, Germantown Police said.

The entire roadway was closed between Kimbrough Road and Oakleigh as officers investigated the incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. Around 3:55 p.m., officers opened two westbound lanes of Poplar, but all eastbound lanes from Kimbrough to Green Hedge remained closed for some time.

On Wednesday, the victims in this case were identified as Deborah Mays, 45, and her mother Dolores Miller, 60, of Coldwater, Mississippi.

