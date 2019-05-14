× Two guns found in bag in Rhodes residence hall, student banned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Rhodes College student found a bag containing two firearms in a residence hall Sunday afternoon, and the person who owned the weapons is no longer allowed at the school.

A student alerted a campus safety officer to the bag in a stairwell of the East Village residential building around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from the school. The Memphis Police Department was notified and found that the bag belonged to a Rhodes student in the process of moving out of the residence hall.

MPD’s investigation is still ongoing. The weapons were confiscated, and the student responsible was banned from the campus.

Rhodes students were notified of this event on Monday morning.

The school does not allow the possession of any type of weapons by students or visitors to the campus.