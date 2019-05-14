This undated image released by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Don Johnson. Supporters of Johnson appealed to Gov. Bill Lee's strong Christian faith on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in requesting clemency for the prisoner they say was redeemed by Jesus. Johnson, 68, was convicted of murdering his wife Connie Johnson in 1984 by suffocating her in a Memphis camping center that he managed. His execution is scheduled for May 16.(Tennessee Department of Corrections via AP)
Tennessee governor will not intervene in Don Johnson’s execution
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who had been considering a request for clemency by death row inmate Don Johnson, announced Tuesday he will not intervene in the execution.
“After a prayerful and deliberate consideration of Don Johnson‘s request for clemency, and after a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and will not be intervening,” Lee said in a statement.
Johnson, 68, was convicted of murdering his wife Connie Johnson in 1984 by suffocating her in a Memphis camping center that he managed.
He had sought clemency because of his religious conversion in prison. His stepdaughter joined that request.