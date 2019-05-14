× Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have made a second arrest in a shooting that left one man dead last year.

According to police, Saul Renteria was found suffering from a gunshot wound on October 21, 2018 in the 4300 block of Old Raleigh Lagrange Road. He was later pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

A witness to the murder told police he was sitting inside his car with his six-year-old son when he saw two men get out of a black BMW. One of the males pointed a gun at Renteria and demanded his money. They then turned the gun on the witness and his son and once again demanded his money.

A 15-year-old on the scene was the next target, but authorities said he didn’t have anything in his possession to hand over.

As the suspects were focused on the other victims, one of the witnesses stated Renteria took off running and was shot by one of the robbers. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The witnesses didn’t know who the suspects were, but the 15-year-old was able to point police in the right direction. He said prior to their arrival on Old Raleigh Lagrange Road he and Renteria had stopped at a nearby gas station. He said the same men who attacked them were also at the gas station approximately 20 minutes prior to the shooting.

Police said cameras inside the store captured at least one of the suspects on camera and investigators used that image to identify him as Lonnie Jones. Jones was arrested on May 9 and reportedly confirmed to investigators that he was the man in the photo. However, he said he couldn’t remember who was with him that night.

He was charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and especially aggravated robbery.

During that questioning, police learned that Jones had a roommate named Taurus McGhee. The next day the victims positively identified that second suspect as one of the men who robbed them and shot Renteria. However, McGhee maintained his innocence saying he was not with him with the incident occurred.

He was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.