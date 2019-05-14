× Police: Child safe after being taken during car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A baby is safe at home after being left inside a car which was stolen Monday evening.

According to police, the mother left the car running in the 1600 block of Winchester between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. When she returned, the 2013 Dodge Dart was gone along with her nine-month-old child.

Sometime later, the child and the vehicle were located in the 4100 block of Orleans. The suspect was not on the scene, police said.

The mother was issued a citation for leaving the child in the car.