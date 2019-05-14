× Mississippi named third worst state in U.S. News report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state of Mississippi was named as the third worst state in the United States in 2019 in a list by U.S. News and World Report.

The rankings took into account each state’s healthcare, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity to residents, fiscal stability of state government, public safety and natural environment. Mississippi ranked 48th overall, above only Alabama (49) and Louisiana (50).

Mississippi moved up one spot from 49th, where the state was in this ranking the past two years.

Arkansas ranked 45th, and Tennessee was 30th. Tennessee ranked first in its fiscal stability.

Mississippi’s worst scores were for the healthcare (50), economy (48), education (46) and infrastructure (45) categories. The state’s highest score was for its natural environment, for which it placed 11th best.

Healthcare and education were weighed more heavily than other categories, because according to surveyors, residents cared about those issues the most.

The states at the top of the rankings were Washington and New Hampshire, respectively.

Read the full report here.