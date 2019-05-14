× Memphis mayor to sign executive order on Memphis 3.0 plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will be signing an executive order putting the Memphis 3.0 plan in motion.

That plan is designed to guide the city’s development over the next 20 years, but it sparked some controversy as some say historically black neighborhoods are left out. Earlier this month, the New Chicago Community Partnership filed a federal lawsuit in an effort to stop the plan. That lawsuit is not stopping the mayor from moving forward.

Supporters say it will help improve transportation and investments in neighborhoods outside of downtown.

This plan has been in the works since the Mayor Strickland took officer in 2016.

He plans on signing it into motion on Tuesday.

