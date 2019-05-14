Medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas opening soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Helena-West Helena will soon be the location for the latest medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas. The new facility is expected to generate between $2.5 and $3 million in sales when it starts operation.

Ed Pat Wright beamed like a proud new father as he walked us through what will soon be Arkansas' newest medical marijuana dispensary, simply named the "Helena Dispensary."

He says the process to become one of Arkansas' approved medical marijuana dispensaries wasn't easy.

"We worked on it for over a year. Worked on the application, getting suplimental information and everything that was needed. Currently there's been two dispensaries opened in Arkansas within the last week. We hope to be opened in three to four weeks."

Wright says he had to make sure that every procedure was followed to the letter.

In order for someone to get past the lobby and into the retail area where the product will be sold, one has to have an Arkansas medical marijuana card. For out-of-state customers, Wright says there will be other alternatives.

"We will have some CBD oil they can probably buy without having a medical card."

He says the dispensary has also been approved to grow 200 plants on the property.