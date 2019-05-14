× MBI issues alert for missing Rankin County child

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a four year old from Rankin County.

Jaycee Elizabeth Anthony of Florence, Mississippi was last seen with Jessica Elizabeth Nancy. The relationship between the pair was not released nor information as to where the 28-year-old may be headed.

Jaycee was described as being three feet tall, 40 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a Disney’s Tangled shirt.

Nancy was reportedly driving a 2014 silver Kia Optima with Mississippi license plate W4318.

Contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-951-3386 if you have any information.