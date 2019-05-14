Man steals car with baby inside from Winchester store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a kidnapper caught on video stealing a woman’s car after it was left running with a 9-month-old child inside.

Monday night around 10:30, police say the woman parked her Dodge Dart in front of a store and gas station at 1707 Winchester. When she went inside to make a purchase, she left the car running with the child inside.

A man then got out of a black Nissan Altima, got inside the Dodge and drove away.

The vehicle was found several minutes later on Orleans near East Raines, with the child inside, unharmed. The man got away.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=333302123996853