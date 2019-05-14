× Man charged with murder after shooting in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Millington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder following a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Chief Mark Dunbar with the Millington Police Department, they located 24-year-old Andrew Werner suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in the 4200 block of West Briar. He later died from his injuries.

The suspected shooter, Caleb Evans, 26, was taken into custody.

If you know anything that could help police in this case, call the criminal investigation division at (901) 873-5600, Millington dispatch at (901) 872-3333 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.