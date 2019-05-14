Local student’s artwork to hang on the walls of Congress after winning art competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Visitors to the U.S. capitol can take in some Mid-South art when they stop by in the upcoming year. That's because a Moscow, Tennessee teenager took home the big prize in a recent art competition and now her artwork will hang on the walls of Congress.

Tierra Anderson and her art teacher Elaine Neely spoke with WREG's Alex Coleman and Marybeth Conley on Live at 9 Tuesday about the honor, explaining that the 18-year-old competed against many other talented students in the Congressional Art Contest hosted by Rep. David Kustoff.

When all was said and done, the teen's work was selected as the overall winner. Her work will be on display for the next year for visitors to enjoy at the U.S. Capitol to see.

When asked about the honor, Anderson said she was "very humbled." "I'm excited too!" she quickly added.

"I knew she had a special gift," added Neely. "I've been teaching a very long, but I haven't had that many students that I could just really say 'she's got it. She could do it.'"

The 18-year-old said she will be flying to Washington D.C. over the summer to participate in a ceremony where the artwork will be unveiled. Until then, she plans on continuing to create art and develop her gift.

Other students who received awards as part of the competition are as follows:

Carroll

Huntingdon High School

County Winner: Kali Towater “The Blue & Gold Forever”

Teacher: Dana Wyatt

Crockett

Crockett County High School

County Winner: Maya Stitts “Coby the Cowdy Cat”

Teacher: Tracy Evans

Fayette

Fayette Ware Comprehensive High School

County Winner: Cordale Johnson “Changes”

Teacher: Janet Throneberry

Gibson

South Gibson High School

County Winner: Mason Terry “9 Lives”

Teacher: Aaron Perry

Haywood

Haywood High School

County Winner: QuinAntony McGowan “Graphite Silverback”

Teacher: Jennifer Friedman

Lauderdale

Ripley High School

County Winner: Jonathon Jones “Escape”

Teacher: Trevor Simpson

Madison

USJ

County Winner: Maddy Gastador “Dame el Te”

Teacher: Libby Lynch

Obion

Obion County High School

County Winner: Laney Priest “Paris”

Teacher: Libby Lynch

Shelby

Hutchison High School

County Winner: Anne Grinder “Instrospection”

Teacher: Jeanette Leake

Tipton

Munford High School

County Winner: Kelli Burkhart “Hawking”

Teacher: Reagan Crow