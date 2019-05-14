Live at 9: Operation Stand Down, GrennPal, Tierra Anderson & Bongi and Collin

Operation Stand Down

Giving our veterans a hand up not a hand out. Operation Stand Down Mid-South connects veterans in our area with critical support services like legal assistance and benefit enrollment.

Here to explain more, retired U.S. Army Colonel Nancy Harper.

GreenPal: Connecting you with lawn professionals

Maybe you need your yard mowed or you have some other maintenance issues. So, who do you turn to? The good news is there's an app for that.

Gene Caballero joined us to explain how GreenPal works.

Local student wins Congressional art competition

Visitors to the U.S. capitol can take in some Mid-South art when they stop by in the coming weeks. That's because a Moscow teenager took home the big prize in a recent Congressional art competition. Tierra Anderson and her teacher Elaine Neely joined us Tuesday morning to discuss the honor.

Music with Bongi and Collin

It all started when they earned first and second place in a South African reality show back in 2005. Now, more than a decade later, Bongi and Collin Damans have become a very talented duo right here in Memphis.