Grizzlies move up to #2 in NBA Draft

CHICAGO -- Lottery Luck finally shines on the Memphis Grizzlies. They won't get Zion but the Grizz do get a major win.

The Grizzlies will pick second in June's NBA Draft, moving up from the eighth spot to number 2 behind the NBA Lottery's big winner--the New Orleans Pelicans.

While the Grizzlies have still never picked number one overall, they will get a chance to draft either Murray State's star point guard Ja Morant or Duke star R.J. Barrett as the Pelicans are for sure going to select Duke's Zion Williamson.

This will be the fifth time the Grizzlies select second in the draft (Mike Bibby '98, Steve Francis '99, Stromile Swift '00, Hasheem Thabeet '09.)