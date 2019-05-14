× Governor: New job training program coming to two Shelby County schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to appear at two events in Memphis Tuesday morning focused on addressing concerns about future jobs.

The governor will start his day at the Peabody Hotel, speaking at Davos on the Delta, and agriculture, food and health conference that examines the “future of food system innovation.”

During the summit, agricultural experts will talk about the challenges facing the global food system and ways to address them.

The governor’s next stop is at the Teaching and Learning Academy where he and other leaders will announce a new program at two Shelby County Schools called the Pre-Apprenticeship Certificate Training (PACT) curriculum. It will allow local high school students to get hands-on training while earning certificates in the building trades that will help them qualify for real-world jobs.

Overall, the goal of the program is to help fill a shortage of 1,700 workers in the building industry.

At first the program will only be available at two Shelby County high schools. Down the road, leaders hope to expand the program statewide.