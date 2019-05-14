× Company paying $1,000 to gamer to play Fortnite

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Talk about a Victory Royale.

HighSpeedInternet.com is looking for a gamer to play 50 hours of Fortnite this summer, and in return, the person chosen will receive $1,000 and free high-speed internet access for a year.

The person selected will need to play 50 hours of the game between June 7 and July 31, and their games will be live-streamed. The goal is to allow the gamer to see the impact of a higher speed internet.

The company is offering this incentive to showcase its high-speed internet. After completion of the mission, the selected applicant will get a $1,000 check and one year of high-speed internet access with a total incentive package valued at almost $3,000.

Applicants must be 18 years old or older and must have their own PC or gaming console to play, and anyone is welcome to apply, not just professional gamers.

The deadline for application is May 31. A winner will be selected on June 7. You can apply here.