Man charged after 8-year-old accidentally shot mother at Millington baseball game

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after her 8-year-old son accidentally shot her while at a baseball game Tuesday night, Millington Police said.

According to Chief Mark Dunbar, the child got hold of the gun after finding it in a bag inside of an antique WWII vehicle that was on display at the Millington USA Stadium. The child and his mother were attending a Memphis versus UT Martin baseball game.

"The juvenile believed it was a toy gun. He picked the gun up, pulled the trigger and accidentally shot his mother. It was an accident, pure and simple," Dunbar said.

The mother was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but she was conscious.

Fans evacuated as the stadium became an active scene.

Police charged the owner of the gun, Charles McFarland, 76, with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Police are hoping the investigation will answer why the weapon was left in the car, why it wasn't secured and why it was allowed to get into tiny and inexperienced hands.

"Secure your weapons. If you got a weapon, everybody's got a right to carry if they've got a permit. But you need to use common sense about securing your weapons," Dunbar said.

The University of Memphis released a statement regarding the shooting saying, "We are saddened by the unfortunate accidental shooting at the baseball game at USA Stadium in Millington. The University of Memphis is cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation. Our deepest thoughts are with the family.”

Millington Municipal Schools said in a statement that the child involved was a student in the district. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," the district said.