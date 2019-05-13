× UT Martin dance squad member found stabbed to death

MARTIN, Tenn. — A 20-year-old University of Tennessee Martin student and dance squad member was fatally stabbed and another person critically injured near Union City over the weekend.

Obion County deputies were called to the home of 29-year-old Tony Markee Mosley on Saturday night, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Family members told deputies that Mosley had come to the door covered in blood, then retreated back into the home.

Once deputies forced their way inside, they found Decora Alexander of South Fulton, Tennessee dead with multiple stab wounds.

Mosley was hospitalized in critical condition.

Alexander was a member of the Skyhawk dance squad at UT Martin that performed at home basketball games. Before attending UT Martin, Alexander graduated from nearby Union City High School in her hometown of Union City, UT said in a statement

Dance coach Jessi Woody said Alexander was majoring in health and human performance during her freshman year at UT Martin and “had a strong positive influence on all of her teammates.”