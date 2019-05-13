Two plead guilty after ‘massive’ drug bust in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people pleaded guilty to trafficking “massive quantities” of methamphetamine and heroin to the Memphis area after a DEA busted a large-scale drug buy in Cordova last year, officials with the Western District of Tennessee U.S. Attorneys Office said.

Fatimadeniz Diaz, 33, who is in the U.S. illegally, and Steven Espinoza Diaz, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of heroin and meth distribution.

Agents said they found two separate bags containing 62 pounds of methamphetamine and 750 grams of heroin after they interrupted a drug deal Oct. 22.

