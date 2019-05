× One killed, another injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the 1800 block of Shawnee Circle in south Memphis Monday evening, Memphis Police said.

A male victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and is now listed as non-critical. The second victim has been pronounced deceased.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.