× Truck with Trump sticker tagged with ‘Nazi’ graffiti at Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man walked out of a Walmart to find the word “Nazi” spray-painted on his truck, and he thinks it has to do with his bumper sticker.

John Hopper, who is disabled, said at first he didn’t notice the words in big, bold, bright letters on the back and side of the truck parked in a handicap spot at the Walmart in Raleigh recently. Heading home, he noticed his back window had been painted.

“I had a Trump sticker on my car,” Hopper said.

As far as he can see, that’s the only reason vandals targeted his ride.

His son-in-law Clayton Wiggins is also convinced the sticker prompted someone to do this.

“Especially in broad daylight, he’s parked in the handicap spot in the front of the store with all the cameras,” he said.

Many people don’t like Trump, but Wiggins said that shouldn’t have anything to do with how he father-in-law is treated.

“There’s no reason for this. He’s a nice man and this is just pure hate,” Wiggins said. “He’s had those stickers on his truck for years.”

He thinks whoever tagged the truck is just a troublemaker, “Somebody that didn’t know him and was just out to cause grief.”

The family said investigators told them they aren’t the only victims, and that vandalism claims just like this have been rolling in lately.

Hopper says it’s not right and he wants the person responsible caught, but the words written on his truck won’t make him change a thing.

“I’d vote for him again,” Hopper said of Trump.