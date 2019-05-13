× Tennessee trooper killed while responding to a call to be laid to rest Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee state trooper who died while responding to a call in Madison County will be laid to rest on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, 24-year-old Matthew Gatti will lie in state starting at 11 a.m. Monday at West Jackson Baptist Church. Funeral services will be immediately afterwards starting at 2 p.m.

He will then be laid to rest at the Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson.