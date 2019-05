Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Sonya Forbes of Central High School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Sonya teaches ninth-12th grade and says what she loves most about teaching is investing in the students and creatively inspiring them to see art all around them.

If you'd like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.