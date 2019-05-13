Penny lands another one–4 star guard Boogie Ellis

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Boogie Ellis #23 passes during the Jordan Brand Classic boys high school all-star basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — If you think you had a great weekend…trust me…your weekend was nothing compared to Tigers’ coach Penny Hardaway.

Over the last four days, Hardaway has landed three of the nation’s top unsigned players, adding to an already loaded class of 2019.

Friday–it was four star guard Lester Quinones.

Saturday–top grad transfer Rayjon Tucker out of Arkansas Little Rock chose the U of M and today, it’s another four star guard, Boogie Ellis.

Ellis, out of San Diego’s Mission Bay High School, is ranked the sixth best combo guard in the country and brings Hardaway’s 2019 recruiting class to six—all six–four stars or better.  Ellis’ commitment moves the Tigers class to number-4 in the country with Precious Achiuwa, still in play.

