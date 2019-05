× Millington shooting leaves one in critical condition

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Monday, Millington’s police chief said.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at 4200 Water Briar.

Police said it was the result of an argument that turned violent, and the suspect and victim knew each other.

The victim is at Regional One. The suspect is in custody but has not been charged yet.