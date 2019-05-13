Memphis 901 FC Sign Former USMNT U-17 Standout, Lagos Kunga

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 901 FC have bolstered their roster today with the acquisition of 20-year-old forward, Lagos Kunga.

Kunga is on loan from MLS side, Atlanta United for the remainder of the 2019 season.

He is a pacey winger that Head Coach Tim Mulqueen can use on left or right.

LAGOS KUNGA GOLAZOOOOO ALERT! pic.twitter.com/QFLxk8fjVj — Dirty South Soccer (@DirtySouthSoc) April 1, 2018

Kunga first made headlines after getting the call-up to the United States Men’s National Team U-20 squad.

He made the roster for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea. Kunga scored one goal across four appearances.

After the competition, he continued his form with the Atlanta United U-18 Academy. Kunga scored 10 goals in 21 appearances and proved that he was ready for the next level.

He subsequently signed for Atlanta United’s then-affiliate Charleston Battery, until the end of their 2017 season.

In the 2018 USL season, Kunga scored five goals for Atlanta United II.

Memphis 901 FC scored five goals in their last three matches. Prior to that, the team scored five goals through the first seven matches.

The addition of Kunga makes Memphis more of the scoring threat as they inch closer to qualifying for the USL Championship Playoffs.

Credit: Caleb Hilliard