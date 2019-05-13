× Suspects wanted for Dollar General robberies across Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A string of Dollar General Store robberies across parts of Mississippi have investigators on high alert with concern that the robbers could go for much more then cash.

Billy Hymans says he was hiding in the back of the store when three masked gunman robbed the Dollar General store in Marshall County, Mississippi two months ago.

“I just hear somebody come in screaming and yelling, ‘Open the drawer or I’m going to shoot.’ They could have killed somebody that night.”

The Sheriff’s Department says the Red Banks Store is just one of six Dollar General stores that have been robbed in the last three months. The first robbery happened March 10 in Attala County. Over the next 10 days three more stores were hit, including one in Abbeville.

Deputies say in each robbery three suspects entered the store just before closing armed with guns and masks covering their faces, and in each case several shots were fired. But when the suspects entered the Red Banks location they allegedly became more violent.

“They went and got the female from her work station, brought her back to the register where the safe was located, held a gun to her and fired a round into the ceiling,” a witness said.

Deputies say the gunmen then grabbed cash and took off.

The same thieves struck again in two separate robberies in Benton and Panola Counties.

“They are just coming in waving the guns around. They have no control over their weapons,” a witness said.

If you know anything about the crimes, call The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-252-1311. All calls are confidential.