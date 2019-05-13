Live at 9: Melvin Burgess, Baptist Memorial, SCS and your tax dollars & Justus Brothers

Interview with Melvin Burgess

Shelby County’s tax assessor says his office is short-staffed and in desperate need of more boots on the ground. Assessor Melvin Burgess also says he’s found more than $7 million in potential revenue for the county.

He plans to present those findings to county commissioners in the coming days.

How Baptist Memorial aims to combat the opioid crisis

The opioid crisis having impact on the national level and right here in the Mid-South. One local hospital is taking steps to avoid contributing to the issue.

Dana Dye is here to tell us how Baptist Memorial is trying to make a change one pill at a time.

SCS and its control over your tax dollars

The Shelby County School District is taking a new approach that focuses specifically on your child, and it's gaining national attention.

SCS Deputy Superintendent Lin Johnson and Charles Newborn the principal of Brownsville Elementary were here with us to explain how the schools have more control over your tax dollars.

Music with The Justus Brothers

Jason Clark, Niko Lyras, Steve Potts, Pat Register and Dave Smith are the core members of this supergroup known as the Justus Brothers!