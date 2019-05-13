× Kroger to give away $500 gift cards to deserving SCS teachers, schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger is looking to celebrate some local teachers and schools by giving away thousands of dollars in gift cards, but they need your help.

They need the community to nominate their favorite Shelby County teacher and/or school that continuously goes above and beyond for their students. Ten of those teachers and 10 schools will be awarded a $500 gift card.

“At Kroger, our purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit,” said spokesperson Teresa Dickerson. “We do that through our promise to be friendly and caring, provide everything fresh, to uplift every way, and improve every day. Teachers are the heart of our communities and we want to show our appreciation.”

To nominate a teacher or school, click here.