× Three arrested after deadly shooting in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Three men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Memphis.

West Memphis police arrested Ladarrell Murray, Cordarell Murray and Kendall Mays after a shooting in the 500 block of S. 19th Street. Officers responded to the shooting scene at around 10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say that the Violent Crime Suppression Unit took Ladarell Murray into custody a little after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. The VCSU later took Cordarell Murray and Kendall Mays into custody at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. All three were arrested in the 400 block of S. Avalon.

“The newly formed Violent Crime Suppression Unit is working just how we hoped it would,” Assistant Chief Robert Langston said in a release sent to WREG. “They work in a coordinated effort with our Criminal Investigation Division and our crime analyst to quickly resolve these violent acts. We are working to add officers to this unit as we aggressively address violent crime in West Memphis.”

Police say that they don’t have believe that any other suspects were involved in Saturday’s homicide.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.