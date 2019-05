× One person killed in crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in crash on I-40 on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on I-40 east of Canada Road. The accident was reported sometime around 6 a.m.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one person was killed after two vehicles had a head-on collision. One of the vehicles involved was an 18-wheeler.

Both lanes of the interstate were shut down following the crash.