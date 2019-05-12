Murder warrant issued for man accused in Frayser shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the hunt for a man who's wanted to killing another man in Frayser.

Darunn Turner is wanted on serious charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. Police say he shot up a home on Frayser Circle Friday night, and soon after officers posted a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant stated that Turner lives in West Memphis. However, we couldn't find the address and neighbors told us it didn't exist.

We spoke to a woman who says she's Turner's ex-girlfriend. She says he was angry that her son lost a necklace, so he shot up the home while their three children and other loved ones were inside.

Bullets hit the woman's leg and also struck her niece's boyfriend, 20-year-old Marcus Powell. He died at the hospital.

"I feel bad for his parents that had to go to the hospital last night and see their baby like that," she said.

This isn't the first time Turner has been in trouble with the law. His rap sheet in Shelby County dates back to 2000 and includes aggravated criminal trespass, misdemeanor assault, vandalism and theft. Some crimes link victims to West Memphis, as well as the bluff city.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.