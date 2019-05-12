Memphis police officer struck on interstate, suspect arrested

Posted 10:41 am, May 12, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department have arrested a man after he struck an officer with his car on the interstate.

Police say the officer was struck on I-40 east of Hollywood at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The officer was responding to a call of a stranded motorist on the interstate. While the officer was on the scene, Charles Hodge struck the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, and has since been released.

Hodge was been charged with DUI and reckless driving.

