Tigers land Little Rock grad transfer Rayjon Tucker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One day after getting 4-star guard Lester Quinones to sign with the University of Memphis, Penny Hardaway landed coveted Little Rock grad transfer Rayjon Tucker.

Tucker took to Twitter, saying, “I want to thank everyone that recruited me through the process but I will be attending the University of Memphis next year.”

Tucker continued to say, “Not pulling my name out of the draft for everyone that is wondering.”

I want to thanks everyone that recruited me through the process but I will be attending the university of Memphis next year 🐅 @Memphis_MBB pic.twitter.com/EuhXm0UytC — Rayjon Tucker (@Tak3FlightTuck) May 11, 2019

Tucker then said his first choice is going to the NBA, but he said he will be back playing college basketball if the NBA does not work out.

Last year with the Trojans, Tucker averaged 20.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG and shot 41.1% from the 3-point line. Tucker is another deep threat for the Tiger offense next season.

Hardaway still has scholarships to give out and is in the mix for some of the top unsigned recruits in the country in Boogie Ellis, Precious Achiuwa, RJ Hampton, and Trendon Watford.