× One person shot, killed in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department says one person was shot and killed on Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10 a.m. in the 500 block of 19th street.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say that detectives are currently processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

The victim’s information has not be released at this time. Police say it is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.