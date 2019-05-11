× After 40-year journey, Memphis 59-year-old receives three college degrees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 59-year-old Memphis woman received three degrees at LeMoyne-Owen College’s commencement ceremony Saturday. The 160 degrees conferred were the most for a graduating class in several years for the college.

Alison Turner graduated from Hamilton High School in 1978 — 40 years before she would go on to earn her college degree. But instead of settling for one degree, she earned three.

“Over the course of time,” she said in a Lemoyne-Owen news release, “it started with one thing and my interests just grew.”

All degrees were earned with cum laude designation. Turner earned an Associate of Arts in general studies, a Bachelor of Arts in music and a Bachelor of Business Administration in management, according to the news release.

Turner said she faced setbacks throughout her journey towards a degree, both good and bad, like motherhood and health problems. But she said she’s “wiser and better for the experiences.”

Alison Turner will receive three degrees from LeMoyne-Owen College this morning (May 11) during commencement. She has been working on obtaining a degree since graduating from Hamilton High in 1978. All the degrees are cum laude. pic.twitter.com/l5i1CZAwBH — Jerome Wright (@JWthewriter) May 11, 2019

The graduation ceremony was Saturday morning at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church-Westwood

“Greenleaf” actor and activist Lamman Rucker delivered the commencement address. He and legendary former lead singer for the Bar-Kays Larry Dodson were awarded honorary degrees during the ceremony.