Teenager arrested in string of violent crimes in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is in jail after a string of crimes and numerous violent offenses that spanned six days in Parkway Village.

It all started May 3, when Lehman Drumwright, who just turned 18 this month, is accused of holding up a woman and her family at gunpoint on Ashview Cove, stealing all of their valuable belongings and car.

The victim in that case, who asked us not to identify her, said it’s left her family terrified.

“He takes everything from my house,” she said. “He takes TVs, phone, money, everything. I’m scared, I’m scared a lot. But police come to my house every night, two times, three times. It’s good, police work over here is very good.”

Three days later on May 6, on the very same street, it’s believed Drumwright held up two men at gunpoint and took their car as well.

It all came to an end Thursday, six days after the crime spree began, when an MPD task force took Drumwright down in a house on the 3400 block of Clearbrook Road.

Neighbors are relived that someone’s behind bars.

“I’m glad that it worked out because we try to make a good environment for our kids out here, to do things and communicate with one another,” Michael Jones said. “So I’m glad that they really have these young boys off the street.”

Drumwright faces charges of assault, carjacking, burglary, kidnapping and possession of a firearm.

— By Peter Fleischer