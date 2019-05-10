× Suspect charged with killing seven in Middle Tennessee murders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Sumner County, Tennessee have charged a man with killing seven people and critically injuring an eighth victim last month.

Michael Cummins, 25, was charged with six counts of first-degree murder, one count of criminal homicide, and attempted murder and theft charges after he was released from a hospital Friday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI is investigating the case after Cummins was shot by an officer as he was being detained.

On April 27, law enforcement responded to a 911 call from a family member who found six bodies in a home in a rural area northeast of Nashville. Another body was discovered at a different scene nearby. One person survived and is being treated at a hospital.

The victims were identified as David Carl Cummins, Clara Jane Cummins, Charles Edward Hosale, Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols and Shirley B. Fehrle.

Investigators targeted Cummins as the suspect and say he was found in a creek bed about a mile from the crime scenes after a search using aircraft and several law enforcement agencies.

Cummins is being held in the Tennessee Department of Corrections Special Needs Unit.