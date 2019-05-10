× Southaven police investigating after Waffle House shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven police launched an investigation following an early morning shooting at a local Waffle House.

According to police, an argument broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant on Hamilton Road around 3 a.m. Friday. The disagreement led to one of the individuals involved pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the leg. The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Captain Mark Little told WREG they have very limited information on the shooter.

If you can help, call the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-0228 or the Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.