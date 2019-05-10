× Quinones picks the Tigers over Indiana

HAUPPAUGE, NY — The first domino has fallen the way of Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers with four star combo guard Lester Quinones committing to the U of M over Indiana this afternoon. Just the first of what Penny and all of Tiger nation hopes is a huge haul for the U of M over the next few weeks.

At 6 foot 5, Quinones fills a huge need for the tigers, a knockdown perimeter scorer and becomes the fourth four star player for Hardaway in the class of 2019, joining D.J. Jeffries, Damion Baugh and Malcolm Dandridge along with the number one player in the country, five star big man James Wiseman.