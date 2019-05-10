Pentagon shifting $1.5 billion to border wall construction

Posted 11:41 am, May 10, 2019, by

Courtesy of CBS Newspath

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says it is reallocating $1.5 billion to help pay for construction of 80 miles of wall at the U.S.-Mexican border.

The money is being drawn from savings in numerous defense programs, including one that supports the Afghan army and other security forces.

The Pentagon in March had transferred $1 billion from Army personnel budget accounts to support wall construction.

The combined total of $2.5 billion is in response to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border. Trump vetoed Congress’ attempt to reverse his emergency declaration.

The Pentagon also is expected to transfer up to $3.6 billion from military construction budgets to pay for wall construction. These plans have not yet been announced.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.