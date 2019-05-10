× NCAA committee proposes moving 3s to international line

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA men’s basketball rules committee is proposing moving the 3-point line to the international distance and changing the shot-clock resets reset following offensive rebounds.

Both rules could take effect next season in Division I. College basketball’s other two divisions would wait until 2020-21 to move the 3-point line because of the cost.

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel will vote on the recommendations June 5.

Rules committee members made their proposals after receiving feedback from the coaches who competed in the NIT each of the past two years, which used the international line on an experimental basis.

If approved, the shot clock would reset to 20 seconds, rather than 30 seconds, following an offensive rebound to improve the pace of the game.

The committee also proposed assessing Flagrant 2 fouls, which include ejections, if derogatory epithets are used, allowing coaches to call live-ball timeouts during the final two minutes of regulation or overtime; and expanding replay reviews to include basket interference or goaltending calls in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime.