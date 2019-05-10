× Memphis 901 FC scores road win over Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Memphis 901 FC are unbeaten in their last two matches after a 2-1 triumph at Hartford Athletic.

Duanne Muckette scored his second in two matches and Elliot Collier added to the score-line with a second half strike.

The 901 FC ended with 57 percent possession, 14 shots, seven shots on goal and 80 percent passing completion.

Every win is precious for Memphis in their inaugural season and a win over a thousand miles away from home takes vigor.

The match got off to a slow start through 10 minutes and was the only portion of play that was without a goal-scoring chance.

Play opened up around the 20th minute as Memphis took advantage of lengthy possession.

Midfielder Adem Najem found space on top of the box and slotted a pass to left-back Abdi Mohamed. The defender controlled the pass and sent a low cross towards Muckette who clinically slotted the ball into the top-left corner.

The 901 FC nearly scored minutes later and then were caught out of position by Hartford’s fast-break in the 31st minute.

Hartford full-back Harry Swartz beat two 901 FC defenders and found Alex Dixon with a pass. Dixon connected with Raymond Lee’s run and Lee struck the ball with his left foot to beat Jeff Caldwell.

Memphis managed to create a few more goal scoring chances before the half but goalkeeper Jacob Lissek kept the match level.

Memphis began the second half with more of a possession-based game plan. Hartford were kept at bay by the 901 FC midfield and were unable to play passes forward.

Memphis broke through again in the 70th, this time through build-up play on the right flank.

Full-back Wes Charpie found space on the far sideline and sent a cross into Collier. Collier’s initial header was saved by Lissek’s quick reflex, but the New Zealander’s second effort trickled across the goal-line. With 20 minutes remaining, Memphis possessed the momentum and Hartford were not able to recover.

They managed to scare the Memphis defense twice more before the final whistle but never managed to test Caldwell.

Memphis won the lead back and kept the lead for the first time this season. They finally pulled off a one-goal lead and the offense looked threatening for most of the match. If not for Hartford goalkeeper Lisseck, Memphis may have scored three of four goals.

The 901 FC are back in action on Saturday, May 18 at AutoZone Park versus the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

— By Caleb Hilliard