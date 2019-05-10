× Martavious Banks indicted on charges related to pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man who was shot by police after a chase back in September has been indicted on charges tied to that pursuit.

New court records suggest Martavious Banks is now facing a number of charges, including intent to evade arrest auto risk/death, unlawful possession of a weapon in a public place, driving while license was suspended or revoked and reckless driving.

He’s scheduled for a hearing on Friday, May 10.

MPD says it started with a traffic stop. But according to an investigative report, the officer who pulled Banks over lied about the reason for doing so. Instead, he told his supervisors he wanted to avoid an argument.

Banks then drove away from the officer, leading three officers to drive after him, which is against policy. During the pursuit, the officers didn’t notify their dispatcher like they’re supposed to. Instead, they kept the chase under the radar and communicated with each other using car-to-car radios.

The chase ended at a house in South Memphis where police say officer Jamarcus Jeames turned his body camera off and shot Banks. The two other officers involved in the pursuit and a supervisor that arrived on the scene later also turned their body or car cameras off at some point during the incident.

Jeames resigned before he could be disciplined. The other officers and the supervisor received unpaid suspensions up to 20 days.