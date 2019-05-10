Law enforcement steps up for Marshall County deputy shot in standoff

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — There was an outpouring of support Friday for wounded Marshall County Deputy Daniel Tatum, who was shot numerous times almost one month ago.

Tatum was shot by Randy Vaught following a traffic stop. Vaught ended up killing himself after a standoff.

But Friday’s event focused on Tatum’s miraculous recovery and just how many friends and supporters he has. It was a day for catfish, spaghetti and unity as hundreds of people shelled out $10 a plate at a fundraiser for Tatum.

Tatum, recovering from gunshot wounds he received April 12, was the focus of attention and was surrounded by well wishers eager to just say thanks.

“That’s what this is all about — friends and departmental offices doing everything we can to show him financial support and moral support through this terrible ordeal that he shouldn’t have had to go through,” Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said.

Tatum told us he wasn’t ready yet for a TV interview, but he clearly was at home with fellow law enforcement officers.

SWAT team members from DeSoto County were among those at the fundraiser. Many had been present the night Tatum was shot.

“It’s kind of a brotherhood. We work with Marshall County quite often,” DeSoto County Chief Deputy Alyssa Macon-Moore said. “We just wanted to come over and show we’re still concerned, still thinking about him and wanted to show him our support.”

Scars left from as many as eight gunshots wounds could be seen on Tatum’s left leg and left shoulder. He’s recovering at home but undergoing therapy.

Marshall County Deputy Cathy Brittenum, a school resource officer, said on this day, there’s no place she’s rather be.

“Because we are a family, we decided that we needed to give back to him,” Brittenum said. “Because he put his life on the line, as we all do every day, to protect the citizens of Marshall County.”

In a moving display of willpower, Tatum got out of his wheelchair and posed for a picture with co-workers.

Dickerson said he hopes to see him back on roll call soon.

“If he wants to come back, we’ll take him,” he said. “We’re 100% for him, 110% for him coming back if he’s able.”

There is a GoFundMe account set up for Deputy Daniel Tatum. Click here.